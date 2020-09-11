MICHIGAN CITY — Nineteen years after the deadliest terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, the Michigan City Fire Department showed Friday that its members have not forgotten.
Fifteen Michigan City firefighters suited up and climbed 1,980 stairs inside the gym at the Elston YMCA on Friday morning in honor of the first responders who ran into the burning towers of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
