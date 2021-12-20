Michigan City High School graduates, from left, Jake Miller, Brenda Huizar, Javant Hodges and Chris French spoke to students in the MCHS Early College program, which they all attended before graduating and going to college.
MICHIGAN CITY — Four alumni of Michigan City High School returned to the school on Thursday to share their college experience, advice, wisdom and tips with another generation of Wolves – juniors and seniors in the Early College Program.
All four of the guest speakers were once enrolled in the Early College Program, which focuses on preparing MCHS students for college and careers through personal attention and classes that result in both high school and college credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.