MICHIGAN CITY — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in La Porte County, which is in the state’s second-riskiest category for virus spread risk, another testing option will soon be available for residents.
Starting Tuesday, Franciscan Health Michigan City will restart it drive-through COVID testing program. It will be located at the main entrance – Door A.
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon.
Patients will need to have a physician’s order and schedule an appointment. For information, visit franciscanhealth.org/find-a -location/franciscan-health -michigan-city-218622 and click on the COVID-19 Testing tab.
The La Porte County Health Department testing site is located at 302 W 8th St. in Michigan City. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary, but you can schedule an appointment by visiting coronavirus.in.gov, calling 211, or calling 219-851-1939.
The county is now in the orange level on the state’s COVID-19 spread threat map, and cases continue to grow.
“We just concluded our weekly La Porte County COVID Community Call, which is attended by school leaders, community leaders, emergency service providers and elected officials,” La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias said in a Facebook post Thursday.
She said there are currently 14 positive cases admitted at Franciscan Health Michigan City, where 13 of 16 ICU beds are full. At La Porte Hospital, there are 15 positive cases, with six in ICU.
There were 46 new cases reported on Wednesday, and 61 reported on Thursday.
“We are up to 13,572 public cases, 297 Westville Correctional cases, and 52 Indiana State Prison cases for a total of 13,921 cases and 231 deaths,” Matias said.
“Please-take precautions. Wear a mask in crowded indoor places, wash your hands often. ... and if you aren’t vaccinated, it is an easy step to take to help protect yourself and the people you love.”
The county vaccination clinic is located at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte, the old La Porte Hospital site. Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. No appointment is necessary; but you can make one at coronavirus.in.gov, or by calling 211 or 219-326-6808, ext. 7101.
