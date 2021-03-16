INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Tuesday to all Indiana residents 45 and older.
Indiana’s step to expand eligibility to Hoosiers ages 45-49 comes about two weeks after the state began allowing those ages 50-54 to register for vaccination appointments.
The Indiana State Department of Health said the latest eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to 415,640 additional Hoosiers.
The health department said vaccine appointments for Hoosiers ages 45-49 will be available over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.
On Monday, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state. Officials have said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
To schedule a vaccine, residents can visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of nearly 400 clinics around the state.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cellphone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
On Tuesday, ISDH reported that 1,297,213 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana, and 852,183 individuals were fully vaccinated.
Also on Tuesday, the ISDH reported 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 673,528. Another 12 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,466 confirmed and 410 probable deaths.
There were 5 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 9,943 infected and 202 dead, according to ISDH.
