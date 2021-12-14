INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 3,000 people for the first time in nearly a year amid the state’s ongoing infection surge.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,020 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to tracking by the Indiana State Department of Health. That is up about 150 percent in the past five weeks and the most such patients since just before Christmas Day last year.
About a quarter of those patients are in hospital intensive care units. The Indiana Hospital Association said last week that COVID-19 cases and other severe illnesses had given the state’s hospitals their highest-ever total patient counts.
Indiana is approaching its pandemic peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations when that number reached about 3,400 in early December last year.
In District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter, Lake, Jasper and Newton counties, less than 18 percent of ICU beds were available as of Monday, with more than 30 percent being used by COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH.
Area hospitals were treating 417 COVID patients, the highest total since Dec. 16, 2020.
State health officials have recorded nearly 18,200 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. Indiana has been averaging about 35 COVID-19 deaths a day so far this month. That average has remained over 20 daily deaths since late August after falling below five a day in July.
In La Porte County, there were 78 new cases and 4 more deaths reported on Tuesday, raising the pandemic totals to 18,060 infected and 275 dead, according to ISDH. The county’s all-test positivity rate was 17.3 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was 26.4 percent.
The county moved back into the red level on the state’s COVID spread threat risk map last week, and will likely stay there when the map is updated this week.
