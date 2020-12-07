top story
No Snowflake Parade, but Michigan City still lighting up for the holidays
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Michigan City mayor charged with leaving scene of accident, resisting arrest
- Gary's St. Ann church resanctified after vandals topple statues
- Shoplifter who led police on two-state chase from Michigan City to La Porte faces multiple felonies
- Michigan City breaks the century mark again; dims Lighthouse
- Michigan City considers eminent domain for 'station block' properties on site of new South Shore station
- Judge denies continuance in trial of former Michigan City mayor's stepson
- Commissioners want La Porte County employees to get $1,500 COVID-19 hazard bonus
- Century-old mementos revealed from St. Anthony Hospital time capsules
- Unbeaten City puts the clamps on Chesterton
- Michigan City Snowflake Parade canceled, but Festival of Lights will begin Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Lynn Swanson said:I hope the Commissioners also include those who work for the Coroners office, deputies who are sworn in their job by the County and receive a …
-
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.