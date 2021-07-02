The group originally planned to build a new bike rack for use by the residents of the shelter but then decided to spruce up the grounds, which had been left in bad shape following construction last year.
Volunteers spent the day sprucing up the landscaping around the Interfaith Community PADS homeless shelter in Michigan City on May 22.
Photos provided
The group originally planned to build a new bike rack for use by the residents of the shelter but then decided to spruce up the grounds, which had been left in bad shape following construction last year.
The volunteers came from the Presbyterian Church of La Porte, Queen of All Saints and First Presbyterian in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — “I was overwhelmed,” Harry Holtcamp, executive director of Interfaith Community PADS said after more than 20 volunteers arrived on a Saturday in May to clean up debris, do landscaping and build a new bike rack.
PADS (Public Action Delivering Shelter) is the only permanent emergency shelter program for both men and women in La Porte County, Holtcamp said.
