Hanna photo

HannaFest returns this weekend with three days of food, fun and entertainment for the entire family just south of U.S. 30.

 Photo provided

HANNA — HannaFest returns on Aug. 6-8 and the small town is making big plans to entertain both young and old at the annual community festival.

Hanna is located in southern La Porte County on U.S. 30 between Valparaiso and Plymouth.

