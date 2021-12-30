MICHIGAN CITY — With the omicron variant sending COVID-19 cases surging across the country, and the still prevalent delta variant taking its toll, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has opted to move all city meetings virtual, and to close City Hall down to walk ins.
On top of that, the FDA has issued an extension of the Emergency Use Authorization allowing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 5 years of age and older. So the La Porte County Health Department is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte, in the old hospital lobby. No appointment is necessary. Pfizer boosters are also approved for teens 16-17 years old.
On Thursday, Parry issued an executive order – which goes into effect Jan. 4 – to require all city government meetings to be held virtually as long as Gov. Eric Holcomb continues to extend his public health emergency. In addition, City Hall will be open to the public by appointment only.
“Despite this rise in COVID-19 cases, we want to reassure citizens that the City will continue to function as we attempt to protect our employees and the public,” Parry said in a statement.
His order cites data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which show that cases have gone up nearly 23 percent in the last 14 days, and that Dec. 20 showed the highest single day totals since the start of the pandemic with 288,579 COVID cases in the U.S.
Parry said all the various departments within City Hall will continue functioning and scheduling appointments. The public may contact a specific department via phone.
The following numbers can be used for appointments or questions:
General questions: 219-873-1400
City Clerk’s Office: 219-873-1410
Park Department and Rentals: 219-873-1506
Permits and Inspections: 219-873-1419
Planning: 219-873-1415
Legal and Personnel: 219-873-1408
Controller: 219-873-1404
Also on Thursday, the La Porte County Health Department announced that La Porte County is again designated in the riskiest red level on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk.
It also announced a troublesome surge of cases over a seven-day stretch in the county, with 88 cases reported on Dec. 23, 91 on both Dec. 24 and 25, 37 on Dec. 26, 76 on Dec. 27, 146 on Dec. 28 and 185 on Dec. 29.
Total positive cases for La Porte County are at 19,592, with total COVID deaths at 285, with two reported this week, the department said.
According to the Health Department, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also expanded its Emergency Use Authorization to include Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and the CDC has issued the following recommendations:
The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to fully vaccinated individuals who previously received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
People age 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.
Residents age 18 years of older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.
People ages 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.
People age 18-64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
Vaccine clinic hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are required. If you would like to schedule an appointment, or to locate additional vaccine clinics, visit www.ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call 219-326-6808 ext 7101.
