Cisco photo

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife fisheries aide Aaron Voirol holds a cisco captured at Crooked Lake during a 2019 fish community survey. The salmonid species has now been listed as endangered.

 Photo provided / IDNR Division of Fish & Wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS – The only native salmon species found in Indiana waters other than Lake Michigan is now officially listed as endangered.

Anglers should be aware that, starting Dec. 17, it will be unlawful to take or possess the cisco species of fish, per the state law which protects state-endangered species.

