Major Becky Simmons of the Salvation Army of Michigan City delivers a food box to a drive-up client at the Salvation Army Food Pantry, which has seen a big increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN CITY — More local families than ever are in need of help, and area businesses are teaming up with the Salvation Army of Michigan City to help them get it.
First Trust Credit Union, Al’s Supermarkets, and the Michigan City Area Schools are taking part in the 17th annual “Stuff A Bus” food drive to stock the Salvation Army Food Pantry, which has seen a huge increase in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
