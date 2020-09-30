INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the state started its weekly county-by-county metrics for COVID-19 cases, La Porte County has trended downward.
The updated state dashboard released Wednesday put the county into the “yellow” category, meaning daily positivity rates of 5 percent-9.99 percent. That is the second-safest and is not expected to impact re-entry plans at area schools.
While the majority of the state is now in the blue or safest category – including Lake, Newton, Jasper and Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana – La Porte joined Porter, Starke, St. Joseph and several northeast Indiana counties in the yellow category.
That is based on a weekly new cases rate of 110 per 100,000 population, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide, ISDH on Wednesday reported that 965 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 120,019 cases. Another 20 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 3,405 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 227 probable deaths.
A total of 1,532 cases have been reported in La Porte County, an increase of 13 from Tuesday. There have been 41 deaths in the county.
But the number of new cases has been rising in recent days, with 18 or more new cases reported daily from Sept. 23-28, according to state figures.
In the newest color-coded rankings, four of the state’s 92 counties are designated orange, the second highest for transmission of the virus. No counties were in the red.
The state was also to unveil its new tool showing new and cumulative numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and other workers in given schools.
An early look at the data during the governor’s weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday reflects at least 2,354 positive cases in schools around the state since the new school year started.
With data submitted from roughly half the schools so far, 742 schools have reported one or more cases, and 617 have reported no cases. Students make up the majority of the reported cases, with 1,676 cases, with another 335 cases reported among teachers and 343 among other staff members.
The full dashboard was to be available late Wednesday, and be updated each week. Schools reporting fewer than five positive cases will have their data suppressed.
Box said state health officials are still working with schools to get more data submitted and remove duplicate records. Case totals are likely to increase in the coming days as more schools submit their data, Box said. But because the reporting by schools is voluntary, the state dashboard numbers won’t fully capture cases. If school participation becomes an issue, Box has said the state may consider making it mandatory to report.
The new tracker’s release follows concerns from health experts over sharp increases in COVID-19 cases among Indiana’s younger population.
Earlier this month, Box said the state has seen a “steady increase” in the percentage of total cases among children throughout the pandemic. Although cases among K-12 have remained relatively stable since late July, she said almost 19 percent of new COVID-19 cases are among high school students.
Still, Box emphasized that the percentage of students who are quarantined or sick within individual school systems or schools “is still a very small” percentage.
“My goal here is to be able to keep schools open in-person so there can be students in the classroom, being taught, not just virtually,” Box said.
