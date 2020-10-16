La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Musician Spotlight: Christopher Bendix
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested after felons found with guns during Michigan City traffic stop
- After courtroom outburst, Michigan City man gets 60 years for causing infant's death
- COVID cases and hospitalizations in Indiana reaching highest levels of pandemic
- Drug dealing trial postponed after suspect allegedly tries to bribe confidential informant
- Goal-line stop on two-point try gives La Porte a wild OT win over Michigan City
- Police say domestic dispute led to fatal shooting in Michigan City
- Controversy continues over Michigan City's oversight of Washington Park
- Trove of THC-laced candy found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road in La Porte
- Residents warned of 'alarming spike' of COVID-19 cases in La Porte County
- 27 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, including 49th in La Porte County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.