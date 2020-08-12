INDIANAPOLIS — On the same day an eastern Indiana school district shuttered its middle and high schools due to COVID-19, the governor said he will try to ensure schools that use remote learning receive 100 percent of their state funding.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he will ask the Indiana State Board of Education to take action to ensure that Indiana’s K-12 schools receive the funding he committed to earlier this summer.
Holcomb said he will ask the SBOE to call a special meeting to delay the fall count of student enrollment, commonly known as the Average Daily Membership, through at least December.
The count date is currently scheduled for Sept. 18, but state law allows SBOE to change the count date for, among other reasons, extreme patterns of illness.
The ADM count, completed twice a year, is used to set new funding levels for schools. The count requires school districts to designate students who receive at least 50 percent of instruction virtually as virtual students. School corporations receive only 85 percent of their state funding for virtual students.
State School Supt. Jennifer McCormick said the change is being reviewed.
“As I have from the beginning, I will continue to champion a solution to the complex issue of adequately and fully funding schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... IDOE staff is in the process of reviewing [the governor’s request] for its potential financial benefits and consequences.
“This delay is just that – a delay. Hoosier schools deserve a solution to secure 100 percent funding as districts are bargaining, budgeting, and preparing for the next 18 months.”
Also Tuesday, the Delaware Community Schools announced Tuesday night it was closing Delta High School and Middle School for at least two weeks after 228 students were placed in self-quarantine.
“Our secondary schools seem to keep ramping up with exposure/symptom-related issues that increase the number of quarantined students being excluded from school,” Superintendent Reece Mann said in a message to the school community.
“I am hopeful to come back in person on Aug. 25 but we will continue monitoring our situation. ... This will allow us to take a moment and pause, get our parents attention, get our students healthy and hopefully NOT have symptomatic children be sent to school,” Mann said.
Parents of elementary students “appear to be doing an incredible job of self-screening their children and keeping them home when they are exhibiting symptoms,” Mann said.
Only seven students from the district’s three elementary schools had been sent home as of Tuesday, compared to 68 middle school and 153 high school students.
Mann expressed hope that secondary students, and their families, will use the next two weeks “to get well and work hard to minimize exposure. … Doing so will allow us to be in a better position to successfully begin in-person instruction again on Aug. 25.”
Concern had been raised in recent days that schools electing to begin the academic year by providing virtual-only instruction would not receive full funding for all students once the count date occurs.
“There has been a great deal of conversation around school funding in the last five days. It is clear that [state House] Speaker [Todd] Huston and [state Senate president] Pro Tem [Rod] Bray share my commitment to fund schools to the full extent during this uncertain and unprecedented time.”
In the next several days, the governor’s office, with House and Senate leaders, will work with the SBOE and Indiana Department of Education on the details of a resolution, he said.
“This solution will put to rest lingering questions or concerns so schools can continue to focus on opening schools safely and educating Indiana’s students,” Holcomb said.
Bray, the Martinsville Republican who sparked concern and outcry after warning schools they could lose funding if they opened with remote learning, reiterated the law requires students receiving 50 percent or more of their education virtually are funded at a lower level.
“This law predates the COVID-19 pandemic and is automatic without some action to address its application under current circumstances,” he said. “We believe that the State Board of Education has the authority under existing law to adjust schools’ student count date to allow schools to receive 100 percent of their per-student funding.”
He said the next legislative session could then “take a fresh look at these statutes in light of the pandemic...”
