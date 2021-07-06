La PORTE — Wayne Baker Brooks and Rich Hardesty will headline the concert lineup at La Porte’s inaugural LakeFest.

The concerts, which will take place at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheatre in Fox Park, are free to the public and open to all ages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.