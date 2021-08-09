A juvenile blue jay exhibits symptoms of eye discharge that is affecting songbirds in Indiana and other states. The DNR announced residents of most counties, including La Porte County, can resume feeding birds.
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of La Porte County can resume feeding bird, though people living in some nearby counties are asked to continue keeping their feeders down.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Hoosiers in 76 counties across the state can resume feeding birds, but asks that residents of the remaining counties keep their feeders down while the investigation into what is killing songbirds continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.