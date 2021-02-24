Apollo is responsible for finding four handguns, conducting protective sweeps before special events and in schools across La Porte County, and even locating an elderly citizen who became lost in a wooded area.
Retired K9 Apollo, who passed away on Monday, worked for the MCPD from 2012 to 2017, and is responsible for removing several illegally owned firearms from the streets during his career.
Photos provided / MCPD
K9 Apollo conducts a free air sniff during a protective school sweep with partner Greg Radiger.
Apollo, a retired MCPD K9, passed away on Feb. 22.
K9 Apollo signals his partner Cpl. Greg Radiger to a suspicious smell at a school locker.
MICHIGAN CITY — A department focusing on the elimination of illegally owned handguns in the community is now mourning the loss of a former K9 responsible for taking several of those guns off the streets.
On Tuesday, the Michigan City Police Department extended its “deepest condolences” to former MCPD Cpl. Greg Radiger and his family after hearing about the Feb. 22 passing of Radiger’s retired K9 partner, Apollo.
