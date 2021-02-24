MICHIGAN CITY — A department focusing on the elimination of illegally owned handguns in the community is now mourning the loss of a former K9 responsible for taking several of those guns off the streets.

On Tuesday, the Michigan City Police Department extended its “deepest condolences” to former MCPD Cpl. Greg Radiger and his family after hearing about the Feb. 22 passing of Radiger’s retired K9 partner, Apollo.

