Michigan City High School senior Reese Attar, expresses her surprise when MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, left, and MCHS principal Julie Fregien stopped by her house last week to inform her she will be receiving the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Jillian Maudlin of La Porte High School is a 2021 La Porte County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, selected by the Unity Foundation for her "incredible academic achievements, service to others and innovative leadership roles" in high school.
Photo provided / Unity Foundation of La Porte County
Photo provided / Michigan City High School
Photo provided / Unity Foundation of La Porte County
