INDIANAPOLIS — Across Indiana and La Porte County, COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are reaching new highs.
Another 34 deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported in Indiana on Monday, pushing the death toll to more than 4,600, while 4 more deaths were reported over the weekend in La Porte County.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 4,213 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 214,509. A total of 4,418 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 246 probable deaths have been reported.
In La Porte County, 67 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 3,192, according to ISDH. Two new deaths were reported Monday, raising the county’s toll to 75.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 4,689 new cases and 36 more deaths, including 80 new cases in La Porte County. On Saturday, 5,007 new cases and 43 more deaths were reported statewide. In La Porte County, 98 cases and 2 deaths were reported.
La Porte County’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests conducted rose to 11.1 percent, and the rate for unique individuals tested jumped to 17.3 percent on Monday.
The county experienced a nearly 95 percent increase in new cases last week. From Nov. 1-7, four of the seven days set new records for positive cases reported.
The county also set a record for COVID-19 deaths in a single month in October, with 23. There were only 12 in September and the previous high had been 16 in May. So far in November there have been 9 deaths reported.
In a Facebook post Friday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners president Sheila Matias called the upward trend in cases, deaths and positivity rates troubling.
“County-wide: 87 positive COVID cases reported last night (Thursday), plus the Health Dept. report just released adds 46 additional positive cases from this morning.
“On top of very high numbers from the weekend and earlier in the week, and more deaths, this is a very concerning trend as these are the highest numbers we have had in our county. Prayers for our first responders, teachers, service providers and health care workers.”
She urged county residents to be “extra vigilant.”
Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, state health officials said.
On the seventh straight day of record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations, 2,174 patients with COVID-19 were being treated, ISDH said. The new hospitalization numbers marked an 84 percent jump in Indiana’s COVID-19 patients during the past month, the data show.
La Porte County reported 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in October, the highest level since the beginning of the Pandemic. The previous high had been in April with 30 hospitalizations. A single-day high of new hospitalizations, 6, was hit on Nov. 2.
To the east in South Bend, University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing and face strict penalties if they leave town before getting test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a victory over Clemson on Friday.
The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the 47-40 win Saturday night. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.
All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.
If a student is exposed or tests positive, they will be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. If students don’t complete the mandatory test – or leave before they receive results – they will be prevented from registering for classes, university officials said.
The campus has also introduced a zero-tolerance rule for gatherings that do not follow safety guidelines. Any student hosting a large gathering will face “severe sanctions.”
