Harrison Holtcamp, director of Michigan City’s Interfaith Community Shelter, and Joyce Dalton, president of the local PEO Chapter BR, are seen loading much needed supplies collected by PEO BR members for the shelter. The shelter, located in the old Sacred Heart Church on West 8th Street, provides overnight shelter and dinner and breakfast for homeless men and women.
Harrison Holtcamp, director of Interfaith Community Shelter, gives a tour of the facility and explains the services it provids to Lions Irene Rosevear and Nancy Hawkins. The club presented Holtcamp with a $500 check for the shelter.
The Michigan City Lions Club collected groceries to donate to The Salvation Army Food Pantry. Pictured in the office of Lion Roger Potratz, where the food was accumulated, are Lions Irene Rosevear, Roger Potratz, DeNita Ton, Nancy Hawkins, Melinda Nagle and Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army, Major Dale Simmons.
Photos provided / Lions
Jerry, a student in the Speech and Hearing Department at Edgewood Elementary, reads one of the many books donated by the Michigan City Lions Club to Lion Ron Keller.
On behalf of the Michigan City Lions Club, Boss Lion Irene Rosevear presents a $500 check to Nanda Danitachek of the Stepping Stone Shelter.
Michigan City Lions Club Boss Lion Irene Rosevear presents five $50 gift certificates for Housing Authority residents to Sharon Hutton, a Housing Authority representative.
Photos provided / Lions
Lion Ron Keller and Boss Lion Irene Rosevear, right, present a $500 check to Abigail Stewart, center, of Keys to Hope.
The Lion’s Club presented a $500 donation to Sand Castle Homeless Shelter. Pictured are Lion Nancy Hawkins, Sand Castle employee Tammy Rosenbaum, Boss Lion Irene Rosevear and Lion DeNita Ton.
