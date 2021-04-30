INDIANAPOLIS – The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide relief for the restaurant and food service industry. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Indiana Small Business Development Center are encouraging Hoosier businesses to register and apply as soon as possible. Eligible businesses may receive awards between $1,000 and $5 million to offset expenses, such as payroll, supplies, and operating expenses, incurred between Feb. 15, 2020, and March 11, 2023.
