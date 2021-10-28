MICHIGAN CITY — Children wanting to increase their candy haul this Halloween, or stay away from strangers’ homes, will have an opportunity to do just that when the Artspace Haunted Halls team introduces Trick-Or-Treat on Franklin Street.
The new event, a collaboration between Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts and several Michigan City merchants, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at Artspace, 717 Franklin Street. It then goes from Uptown Social to Fluid Coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.