WGU Indiana employees volunteered to put together kits and assist in their delivery to 180 hospitals and health care units across Indiana where night shift nurses will work an extra hour Sunday morning due to the time change. Kits contain items like snacks, candy, self-care items and novelties.
MICHIGAN CITY — Because of the pandemic, Indiana’s night shift workers have been on the frontlines of some of the most stressful cases in this lifetime, yet they continue to serve as healthcare heroes day in and day out.
That’s the word from Western Governors University Indiana staff and leaders, who are launching their eighth consecutive Night Shift Nurses Week campaign to align with the return to Standard Time – when night shift workers must add an extra hour to their normal schedule early Nov. 1.
