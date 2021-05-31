The bishop also blessed those in attendance on Monday. “We bless all of the people who are here celebrating this Memorial Day, and we ask God to grant them peace and good health during the entire season that we’re beginning today.”
As boats passed by on Trail Creek, the Rev. Ericka Kilbourne prayed: “I feel that as a pastor, I’m not just a pastor for my own congregation, I’m a pastor for the community. And our community is on the lake. And it’s important to pray over all facets of our community, including the lake – the safety of our children and adults.”
Bishop Emeritus Dale Melczek of St. Mary of the Lake in Gary blesses the boats in Trail Creek on Monday.
Photos by Kelley Smith
The bishop also blessed those in attendance on Monday. “We bless all of the people who are here celebrating this Memorial Day, and we ask God to grant them peace and good health during the entire season that we’re beginning today.”
As boats passed by on Trail Creek, the Rev. Ericka Kilbourne prayed: “I feel that as a pastor, I’m not just a pastor for my own congregation, I’m a pastor for the community. And our community is on the lake. And it’s important to pray over all facets of our community, including the lake – the safety of our children and adults.”
MICHIGAN CITY — As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, the Michigan City Yacht Club brought back its annual blessing of the boats, after skipping last year because of the pandemic.
Attendees started the morning with a pancake breakfast under the pavilion behind Fish Camp restaurant near the city harbor along Trail Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.