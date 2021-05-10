Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air awarded three $2,500 scholarships to local high school seniors who competed in an essay contest earlier this year. The winners are, from left, Adelaide Young Brust of Union Mills, Lucia Otten of Valparaiso and Quentin Funderberg of Chesterton.
VALPARAISO — Two students from La Porte County were among the college scholarship recipients named by Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air when the organization held its 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony on April 30.
The local scholarship winners included Adelaide Young Brust of South Central Jr.-Sr. High School in Union Mills, who will attend Indiana University in Bloomington to study environmental and sustainability studies; and Quentin Funderburg of La Lumiere High School in La Porte, who will attend Williams College to study chemistry and environmental science.
