MICHIGAN CITY — A modified military parade, concerts by the Michigan City High School band and choir, and performances by the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps were highlights of the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

MCHS conducted the ceremony in the gymnasium on Dec. 10, the day before Veterans Day, because Veterans Day was an E-Learning Day for the school.

