The Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps presents the colors as the national anthem is performed to kick off the annual salute to the veterans program, conducted on Nov. 10.
Veterans of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were honored at Michigan City High School’s annual Veterans Day event in the school gymnasium last week.
Photo provided / Michigan City High School
MCJROTC cadets demonstrate an armed exhibition drill, modeled after the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Indiana, was the guest speaker for the event. He praised all of those who “put service over self.”
The MCHS band, under the direction of Frank Gast, performed the “Armed Forces Medley,” during which veterans in attendance were recognized when their respective service song was played.
The MCHS choir, under the direction of Michelle Howisen, sings “God Bless America.”
MICHIGAN CITY — A modified military parade, concerts by the Michigan City High School band and choir, and performances by the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps were highlights of the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
MCHS conducted the ceremony in the gymnasium on Dec. 10, the day before Veterans Day, because Veterans Day was an E-Learning Day for the school.
