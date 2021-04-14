La PORTE — La Porte County now has the worst metrics in the state of Indiana for risk of COVID-19 spread.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health metrics map, updated Wednesday, La Porte County is the only county in Indiana in the second-most-dangerous orange category.
Among Indiana counties, 42 are in the safest blue category and 49 are in the second-safest yellow category. Virtually all of northern Indiana, and all of Northwest Indiana, is coded yellow.
La Porte County had 232 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to ISDH, and the 7-day all-test positivity rate was at 10.58 percent and rising.
There were 46 new cases reported in the county on Tuesday, and the 7-day all-test positivity rate was up to 10.7 percent, ISDH reported. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested was up to 18.9 percent.
The county has now recorded 10,760 cases of COVID-19, and 204 people have died.
Statewide, there were 1,233 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 20 deaths, raising the pandemic totals to 701,971 infected, 12,782 confirmed deaths and 405 probable deaths.
Numbers statewide have been rising since late March, but Gov. Eric Holcomb ended the state’s mandates on wearing masks and putting limits on businesses.
La Porte County, however, opted to continue its mask mandate and other limits through the end of April.
The return to orange level on the state map, and an advisory level of orange could prompt some county school districts to return to some days of eLearning next week, though no announcements had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, a total of 3,519,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,054,305 first doses and 1,465,361 people who are fully vaccinated.
FEMA is operating a pop-up vaccination mobile unit, administering the Pfizer vaccine, through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Rural King at 1340 W. State Road 2 in La Porte.
To register or to find other vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov.
