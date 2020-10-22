INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported a new daily high of nearly 3,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and state health officials added 42 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s pandemic toll.
The 2,880 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health topped the 2,521 new infections reported Saturday, which had been a daily high of new cases.
The daily update also showed that Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,019. That is the highest level of the pandemic and well over double the seven-day rolling average of 858 reported a month ago.
Another 19 cases were reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 2,228 cases and 58 deaths. The 7-day moving average of positive tests was 11.3 percent for unique individuals tested and 8.3 percent for all tests.
The 42 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,065, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Indiana officials said they will be expanding efforts to address a “surge” of cases in long-term care facilities as the state continues to record sharp increases in hospitalizations and new infections.
More than 55 percent of the state’s recorded COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities and the case counts in such environments continue to rise, said Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.
To slow the spread, Weaver and Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state will employ members of Indiana National Guard to help with infection control practices, including improved COVID-19 testing for long-term care facility residents and employees. New shipments of protective gear like masks, gowns and face shields are also being sent to the facilities, Holcomb said.
Additionally, the state will hire more clinical staff who have volunteered to help as part of the reserve workforce, allowing facilities to be visited at least three times a week to ensure proper health protocols are in place.
Long-term care facilities with one or more confirmed COVID-19 cases will be prioritized, Holcomb said. The goal is to have plans in motion by Nov. 1 and for efforts to continue for the rest of year.
“The bottom line is to provide some relief for the staff members, and to educate and improve all of those known to be working infection control procedures,” Holcomb said.
The announcement came after the ISDH on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for COVID-19 spread. Forty of 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels – including La Porte County in orange – while 22 counties were at those levels last week.
Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate through at least Nov. 14.
The governor defended his actions again Wednesday, emphasizing that avoiding further restrictions “has nothing to do with any campaign,” adding the state will continue its mask mandate as long as it’s helping mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re not living in a police state, and our liberties do need to be protected,” Holcomb said. “We can go through why masks are safe until we’re blue in the face, but we know that they are.”
“Seeing the map shift so dramatically should be a reason every Hoosier renews their commitment to stopping COVID in its track,” Weaver said.
The 1,484 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday put Indiana at its highest level since early May. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 50 percent since Sept. 22 – the day before Holcomb announced changes to restrictions.
With twice as many Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 than in July, Weaver and Holcomb said efforts to curb infections in nursing homes should help.
“Slowing the spread of this infection and sickness inside these facilities ... there’s a direct correlation between how that also impacts our hospitalization rates,” Holcomb said. “If we can prevent infections in our nursing homes, we will protect our hospital capacity, and in turn our capacity to care for others, as well.”
