To mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Herald-Dispatch asked several prominent women in the county to share their thoughts on suffrage and the state of women's rights today. Over the next several days, we will run a series of these stories and essays – which both celebrate the occasion, and remind us that there is still work to be done.
Change is hard but, at times, needed. I imagine that is how many Americans felt in 1848 when the first Women’s Rights Convention was held in Senaca Falls, New York, to fight for the social, civil and religious rights of women – most importantly, their right to vote.
At that time, equal rights for women was a very divisive issue. Men and women alike did not like the idea of a woman having the right to vote or getting involved in politics. While there were many reasons for being an anti-Suffragist, or against women voting, the assumed consequences seemed to be a theme in them all.
