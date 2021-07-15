The 1965 combined fourth and fifth grade class at Beverly Shores School was taught by Dan Foldenauer. Students from those classes in the mid-60s will meet next week for a special reunion, and Foldenauer will join them.
Beverly Shores students pose for a photo along the beach. They will reminisce about similar trips at the reunion, which will also include a picnic lunch at the dunes and a boat cruise along Lake Michigan.
Photo provided / John Nekus
The Beverly Shores School was built in 1931 and demolished in 1986 to make way for a housing development.
Photo provided / Carl O. Reed, Beverly Shores History
Foldenauer often took his students on field trips, including nature walks in the Indiana Dunes State Park area. Next week’s reunion will include a visit to re-create one of those trips.
Photo provided
