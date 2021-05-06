CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line Double Track NWI project moved another step forward Tuesday with the opening of bids for the main contract to build a second set of tracks from Gary to Michigan City.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Procurement Committee opened bids for Double Track Project Number 1. Two bids were received and were taken under staff advisement.

