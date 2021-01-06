INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents on Friday, beginning with those over 80 years of age, the governor announced on Wednesday.
Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Indiana residents 80 and older will be able to sign up for a vaccination at OurShot.in.gov or by calling 211.
While state residents 80 and older account for only 3.8 percent of the state population, they comprise more than 19 percent of the hospitalizations and 52 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
Indiana will follow that age group with people 70 and older, and then 60 and older. Combined, those age groups represent 22.5 percent of the state’s population, but 64.1 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths, Box said.
Additional groups, such as those with underlying health conditions, will be added as vaccines becomes available.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he believed the vaccination plan was appropriate as two-thirds of Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are ages 60 and older.
“Taking this by age eligibility, will keep this not just methodical, but it will eat into where we have the most vulnerable Hoosiers at risk,” he said.
A timeline was not immediately available, with the Indiana State Department of Health only saying it will open vaccination up to more people when enough vaccines are available.
“We are really concentrating on saving lives and reducing hospitalizations,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.
“If we vaccinate every Hoosier that’s 60 and older, that’s 1.5 million people and so it’ll be quite some time before we get that vaccine in order to do it.”
Box said Indiana has received 350,000 doses so far. About 56,000 have been given to CVS and Walgreens to be administered at long-term care facilities.
Until now, Indiana had focused on frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and employees. This week, the state started reaching out to first responders as a next group.
ISDH reports about 52,000 people received the first dose of a two-shot vaccination in the past week, pushing Indiana’s first dose total to 128,000. Nearly 600 people in the past week became Indiana’s first to complete the two-shot vaccinations.
Vaccinations are free, and the call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, including weekends. Family members may make appointments for seniors. An appointment to receive a second dose will be made when you receive the first, and recipients will receive reminder messages.
At least one vaccination clinic will be available in every county, according to ISDH. There will be 148 clinics in all – 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments. Notification postcards about scheduling appointments will be sent to some 250,000 people 80 and older, Box said.
Vaccinations are also now available for police officers, EMS staffers and firefighters.
The vaccination plan came on the same day the state added a dozen more counties to those at the highest risk level of COVID-19 spread.
The tracking map update now labels 57 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up from 45 a week ago. All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system.
La Porte County remained in the red category for the second consecutive week, according to state health officials.
The map showed the county with 502 cases per 100,000 residents – 200 or more puts a county in red; and a 7-day positivity rate for all tests of 17.45 percent – 15 percent or greater is considered red.
Starke, Marshall, Pulaski and Lake counties also remained in the red category in Northwest Indiana, while Porter, St. Joseph, Jasper and Newton counties are in orange.
ISDH on Wednesday also reported 6,214 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 539,229. Another 80 deaths were also reported, raising the toll to 8,371 confirmed and 372 probable deaths.
There were 61 new cases and 2 more deaths reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 7,946 infected and 143 dead, according to ISDH.
Also on Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the state is moving to a new phase of vaccination as of Monday.
In communities that have an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines, local health departments and healthcare systems have been authorized to move forward with the vaccination of residents 65 and older, frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, jail and juvenile center staff; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers.
However, the Berrien County Health Department said it does not have the immediate vaccine supply to support vaccination for all individuals in those groups.
“In order to make the most efficient use of the limited supply of vaccine that is allocated, BCHD will be continuing to focus on vaccinating those in Phase 1A [frontline healthcare workers], while also adding in additional priority groups when possible,” a statement from the department said.
