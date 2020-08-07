ROLLING PRAIRIE — On the same day Indiana’s top education official said she thinks schools can safely reopen despite students and staffers testing positive for COVID-19, another La Pore County school district has decided not to reopen fully.
Jennifer McCormick, state school superintendent, said she thinks it’s best for medical experts to determine if, when or how schools reopen, but, “Based on what I have been told, we are good to go – with provisions.”
But after an executive session Thursday morning, the New Prairie United School Corporation announced it would go with a 50 percent attendance plan, with students alternating between in-person and remote learning.
“After reviewing local and regional COVID-19 data and information received from the La Porte County Health Department ... NPUSC will return to school on the 50 percent Attendance Option beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Aug. 14,” Supt. Paul White said in a letter to parents and staff.
Under the option, students whose last names begin with A-L will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students with names M-Z would go to school Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students would be taught remotely on other days of the week, including Fridays for all students.
“NPUSC takes balancing the educational needs of students and the health and safety of students and staff very seriously,” White wrote. “... this approach, in our view, provides the best opportunity at this time to address both aspects. We anticipate using this option through at least Labor Day.”
But he said it was unclear if 100 percent attendance will be possible after the holiday. “We will return to full attendance when it is determined that it is safe for students and staff,” he wrote.
NPUSC will be monitoring data daily and weekly, including the 7-day average positive COVID case rate for La Porte and St. Joseph counties, which was 5.3 percent and 5.1 percent respectively as of July 31.
“We have been advised by local health officials that any 7-day average from zero to 5 percent may justify ... school attendance. A 5 percent to 10 percent average likely justifies a hybrid attendance model, and a positive case rate over 10 percent likely would cause strong consideration for eLearning,” White said.
“While it is difficult to determine the exact number of positive COVID cases [among students and staff] it will take to cause a change in our attendance format,” the school will follow State Department of Health guidelines, he said.
One positive case will trigger a contact tracing process in collaboration with the health department. NPUSC will continue instruction in that classroom with students if it is believed to be safe to do so, he said, or remote learn for a 14-day quarantine period.
If two or more positive cases exist in a classroom, that classroom will automatically be put on eLearning and a decision will be made about the school.
NPUSC will monitor positive cases in all five school buildings, and if there are multiple positive cases in two buildings, “it is likely NPUSC will at least consider the partial attendance option or eLearning for those buildings or the district,” he said.
If three or more buildings have multiple cases, the district is likely to declare eLearning district-wide.
The Indiana Department of Education is leaving it up to local health officials to set thresholds for positivity rates that would require a school to close, McCormick said.
As of Thursday, 31 Indiana school districts are going to total virtual instruction, including Michigan City and South Central. Of schools that have resumed in-person instruction, at least a dozen have reported students or teachers testing positive since classes started.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she thinks it’s safe for schools to reopen and that having a positive case “should not be a cause for panic or a reason to close.”
But when a student tests positive, “we are at the mercy of families calling the school,” McCormick said. Currently, it’s possible for a child who tests positive to attend without the district being aware, although local health departments are communicating that information with school leaders.
Box said when it comes to transparency about positive cases, she supports releasing data, but wouldn’t promise that due to concerns about violating privacy laws.
