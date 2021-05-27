Last weekend, someone started a fire on the foot bridge between Pine and Stone lakes in Soldiers Memorial Park. While damage was limited and has been repaired, the Park Board is looking into installing cameras in the park to stop future acts of vandalism.
Photo provided / City of La Porte
The damage to the bridge was repaired by Kirt Lawson’s students in Kirt Lawson’s Building Trades class at La Porte High School, drawing praise from the mayor and park officials.
La PORTE — Surveillance cameras may be in store for the city of La Porte’s parks to help curtail vandalism.
The possibility of adding cameras came up following an act of vandalism over the weekend in Soldiers Memorial Park. Between Friday night and Saturday morning, individuals set fire to the pedestrian bridge that crosses the channel between Stone and Pine lakes.
