La PORTE – More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to La Porte County residents.
"It is with great pleasure that the La Porte County Health Department announces that [we] will be receiving an increased allotment of COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health for the clinic at the La Porte County Fairgrounds," county health officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said in a statement.
Previous allotments were given at 700 doses per week for the next month, but that number has more than doubled to 1,700 doses per week for the next month’s duration, she said.
"LPCHD has graciously accepted this increase, and subsequently the public will soon see an increased amount of appointment slots becoming available over the course of the next month at that clinic location," Deausy said.
As of Thursday morning, 503,116 Indiana residents had received a first dose of vaccine, and 122,254 were fully vaccinated.
Current eligibility criteria will remain in place, with free vaccines available to healthcare workers, first responders providing direct care to patients, and anyone 70 or older.
State heath officials expect to extend vaccine eligibility to those ages 65-69 in the coming weeks, but gave no timeline for offering shots to teachers as many other states have.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Indiana State Department of Health's chief medical officer, said those ages 60 and older represent 93% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths and 64% of hospitalizations, so vaccinating those people will have the biggest impact.
Indiana’s weekly vaccine distribution from the federal government has grown by some 13,000 doses to about 90,000, Weaver said. But even with the additional doses, it will take significant time to vaccinate the 750,000 residents between 60 and 69, she said.
Appointments can be made by calling 211 or going online to ourshot.in.gov.
There are now six locations in La Porte County listed on the map, and all can be scheduled via 211 or the website, with the exception of the Meijer Pharmacy in Michigan City.
Because 211 is unable at this time to schedule at Meijer, the retailer is using its own scheduling system, but links are included on the website to connect to the Meijer location.
Effective Tuesday, Feb. 2, the health department clinic site will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No walk-in appointments will be accepted, and all those seeking vaccination must schedule their appointment through the state.
Only those living or working in Indiana are eligible, and a state-issued ID must be presented at your appointment. If you are a healthcare worker or first responder, bring your ID/badge or proof of employment.
