WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest graduates should be willing to take risks and seek solutions as they begin their careers, Tom Dermody, mayor of La Porte, told them during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Westville campus.

Dermody, a La Porte native who served 10 years in the Indiana House of Representatives and was elected mayor in 2019, told graduates at two ceremonies that building relationships and finding common ground with others is the best way to make a difference.

