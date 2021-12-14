Purdue University Northwest graduates listen to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody as he encourages them to take risks and seek solutions in their careers during one of two commencement ceremonies at the Westville campus.
Photos provided / Purdue University Northwest
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody shares his "Tom's Toolbox for Life" advice with graduation students at PNW.
PNW students embrace after receiving their diplomas.
The students' graduating caps carried some eye-catching messages during the commencement ceremonies.
WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest graduates should be willing to take risks and seek solutions as they begin their careers, Tom Dermody, mayor of La Porte, told them during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Westville campus.
Dermody, a La Porte native who served 10 years in the Indiana House of Representatives and was elected mayor in 2019, told graduates at two ceremonies that building relationships and finding common ground with others is the best way to make a difference.
