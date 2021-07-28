The Indiana State Fair returns on Friday and runs Wednesday-Sunday through Aug. 22. After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the fair, an Indiana tradition since 1852, is offering discounts online until 11:59 p.m. July 29.
INDIANAPOLIS — After becoming a victim of the pandemic in 2020, the 2021 Indiana State Fair will open Friday for an 18-day run with a theme of Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.
The fair will run through Sunday, Aug. 22, and will be open five days a week, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will feature food, new rides including the Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel and Double Decker Carousel; and all the popular fair traditions including live concerts, 4-H judging and interactive agriculture exhibits.
