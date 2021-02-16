INDIANAPOLIS – A bill giving Indiana businesses and others broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 was given final approval Monday by state lawmakers.
The Republican-dominated state Senate voted 39-7 to send the bill to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has endorsed the proposal. House members voted last week to approve the bill, a top priority of Republican legislative leaders even though supporters don’t point to any such lawsuits in the state.
The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020 – just before the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in Indiana – and only allow lawsuits against businesses when “gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct” can be proved with “clear and convincing evidence.”
Republicans call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the pandemic, which shut down some businesses for months and the state health department says has killed nearly 12,000 people in Indiana.
Some Democrats questioned whether the bill’s protections are too broad, especially as they could block lawsuits against nursing homes over illnesses and deaths among residents.
Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Mark Messmer of Jasper maintained that was not the case. He has previously said questions about whether to shield nursing homes and other medical providers from lawsuits will be addressed in a separate bill that will go before legislators later during this session.
“They won’t be able to use this bill as a means of cover,” Messmer noted. “They’ll still be held to the highest standard that they should be, and they know that they will be, for duty of care.”
Congressional Republicans have pushed for a national legal shield, but it has stalled amid opposition from Democrats. Businesses across the country have raised lawsuit fears, with similar protections approved last year in some states, including Georgia, Iowa and Tennessee; while lawmakers in Alabama, Montana, North Dakota and other states are working to adopt them this year.
Meanwhile, state vaccination efforts hit a snag as more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. All sites in La Porte County remained open, according to state health officials.
Individuals who need to reschedule their appointments can click on the link in their last confirmation text message or email or call 211 if they need assistance.
The CDC says individuals who receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 42 days of the first dose will have full protection from the virus.
As of today, 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Also Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 889 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 650,530. Another 40 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,805 confirmed and 426 probable deaths.
There were 8 cases reported in La Porte County, raising the local total to 9,599 infected and 193 dead, according to ISDH.
