INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers opened their 2021 legislative session on Monday, largely wearing masks and in greatly modified settings for coronavirus precautions, even as legislative leaders said they were braced for disruptions from possible COVID-19 infections.
The House was gaveled into session for the first time at what will be its temporary location for the next several months, giving up its wood-paneled Statehouse chamber that was deemed too crowded for the 100 House members and necessary staffers.
The House will meet in a large conference room in a neighboring state office building that appears more like a business convention site filled with folding tables and standard office chairs.
The Senate will continue meeting in its Statehouse chamber, but the balcony is closed to the public as 20 of the 50 senators will be sitting there to allow greater distancing. Plexiglass surrounds the lecterns from which senators speak.
The pandemic will loom large as lawmakers face the fallout from the disease that led to more than 8,500 deaths and economic distress across the state since the last session ended in March.
They will face debates about Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s public health orders over the past 10 months and must figure out a new state budget with plenty of questions about how the coronavirus-sparked recession will impact state tax collections as they try to boost school funding.
Although lawmakers aren't being required to wear face masks, legislative leaders are bracing for possible disruptions if COVID-19 infections spread among lawmakers or staffers.
Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray of Martinsville said while precautions were being taken against the spread of the coronavirus among lawmakers coming from across the state, General Assembly leaders will simply have to “play it by ear” if infections hit during the legislative session that’s scheduled to last until late April.
“It is possible that we could get to a point, though, where we have staff or senators out in a number that begins to really become problematic that we may have to take a break,” Bray said. “We’re willing to do that if necessary.”
Some Republican legislators want to roll back the governor’s authority under the state’s emergency powers law, which Holcomb has used to issue the statewide mask mandate and order the closure of businesses deemed nonessential during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic last spring.
Many conservatives across the state argue Holcomb infringed upon individual rights with the more than four dozen coronavirus-related executive orders he’s issued since March. Some lawmakers have suggested steps such as limiting emergency action by the governor to 30 days without legislative support.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston praised Holcomb’s actions, while saying he expects changes so that the Legislature would have greater sway in future long-term situations.
Bray said the COVID-19 pandemic calls for a review of the governor’s authority.
“Those powers were drafted contemplating a tornado, a fire, earthquake, things of that type that are short-term issues,” Bray said.
Holcomb, fresh off a landslide re-election victory, said he’s willing to discuss changes but that a governor needs the authority to act quickly in health emergencies.
“The virus doesn’t take 30 days to discuss what a health emergency is,” Holcomb said. “I don’t get to go to COVID-19 and say, ‘Hey, can you call a timeout for a second? We gotta have a big discussion about this and I don’t know how long the discussion will be.’”
Holcomb and legislative leaders are also lined up in support of shielding businesses from employee or customer lawsuits over coronavirus exposure.
Business groups argue the liability protection will encourage economic recovery, but that lawsuits would still be allowed in cases of “willful misconduct” and “gross negligence.” Opponents, including labor and civil rights groups, have opposed Congress and states from approving such shields, which they say strips essential workers of potential legal recourse as they take risks during the pandemic.
Legislative budget-writers are anticipating little additional money will be available as they work on a new two-year spending plan, even though state tax collections have largely stabilized from the plunges seen early in the coronavirus-caused recession.
Holcomb has said he wants to boost school spending and perhaps adopt some of the proposals toward boosting Indiana’s lagging teacher pay issued by a commission he appointed nearly two years ago — although he hasn’t endorsed specific suggestions.
Much of the state budget debate, however, could depend on how much COVID-19 assistance for states is ultimately approved by Congress.
A proposal to increase the state’s cigarette tax for the first time since 2007 could get debated again after not advancing in recent years. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is backing it as a way to improve public health by decreasing smoking. Holcomb said recently he was undecided on whether to support an increase.
