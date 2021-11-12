La PORTE — The impact of COVID-19, mental health and the North-South Corridor were among the topics community leaders discussed with U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Wednesday.
Young attended roundtable discussions at La Porte City Hall and in Valparaiso for informal discussions, Q&A sessions and updates on Young’s work in Washington, which he said is wrestling with a number of challenges.
“The political environment, as everyone knows, is fractured. We go through these periods in our history and there are a lot of things that are responsible for it – economic changes and the associated civic challenges,” the Indiana Republican said.
“We’ve been here before. It may not seem like it. I do have a lot of confidence in our country, and I think we’ll press through this.”
One topic of continual discussion was the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.
“I see the stress on our frontline employees. They just can’t take it anymore. It is a struggle. They’re gassed. They’ve been at it 21 months and counting, and there’s no end in sight. We just can’t get through this and it’s burning us all out,” said Gil Pontius, CEO of Lakeshore Foods.
Pontius said 2021 has been a what he called a “multiple effect” with the supply chain shattered.
“Where do you start on this thing? If you ask me, get the labor back in force. Give them an incentive through some type of additional payment to go to work and stay in the workforce. Keep your skills sharp. If you’re productive, you’re contributing, you feel better. If you’re sitting at home, you don’t feel so good and you lose that edge,” Pontius said.
Young said that while the government had to compensate people, it lasted too long and was overgenerous.
“I think there’s several things we can do. We should look at 24/7 operation of our ports. There are ways that can be incentivized by the federal government if that’s not already happening,” Young said.
Other ideas, he said, include extending hours of operation for trucking, allowing more weight per truck, and reducing or eliminating tariffs on some items.
Pastor Nate Loucks, whose wife is a nurse, asked what the federal government could do to encourage more immigration, which could ease hospital staff shortages.
“They’re seeing a lot of retirement; they’re seeing people burned out. One of the things that I think they would encourage is more immigration so that we can actually staff some of these positions,” Loucks said.
Young suggested moving toward a skills-based immigration system.
“There are needs in our labor force – in this case our health care labor force. They should be matched up with the skills of people who would like to come in and become part of the American experiment. It’s something we’re working through in Washington right now,” Young said.
One issue the labor market is exacerbating, said Young, is a feeling of isolation.
“That is leading to further challenges on the mental health front. I really value all of those who are trying to make a meaningful difference as it relates to mental health,” he said.
Young also acknowledged that there are not enough facilities for people suffering from behavioral health or substance abuse issues.
“Someone needs to invest in this,” he said.
HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel, who spoke on mental health and heath issues, said 10 of her employees who were fully vaccinated became sick with COVID-19.
“People aren’t dying at the rates they were, but they’re still dying. If they’re in the front lines, they’re in the grocery store wondering if that next person is going to give them COVID. I’ve seen people flip out because they’re worried, they’re going to get COVID,” she said.
Concerns over the upcoming OSHA vaccine mandate were also aired.
Goodwill President and CEO Debie Coble said while they have worked hard to encourage those they serve to get vaccinated, she is worried about the mandate.
“We’re doing everything we can. We have managed COVID very well, we have had below average infections. If this goes through ... we’re going to lose a lot of people. It’s something I’m watching very carefully,” Coble said.
She told Young that Goodwill employees are among the most vulnerable in society.
“They’re going to be unemployed. A lot of our folks are shorter term employees so they cannot qualify for unemployment, so they’re left without any resources. You’re going to have more mental health issues because folks are not going to know what to do. This is just a domino effect going through,” Coble said.
Young noted that he is vaccinated but was not in favor of a mandate.
“I think it’s right to encourage people to get vaccinated. I just think it’s impractical, and frankly, counterproductive, to mandate,” Young said.
Wrobel noted that HealthLinc has already engaged in a vaccine mandate.
“We had 89 employees who were not vaccinated. We figured 40 would probably leave. I’ll be honest with you, 10 did. We’re hurting ... but we had to do it. We were dealing with it anyway. Now we’re seeing it again. Kids are getting it,” Wrobel said.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody explained how the city has partnered with manufacturers to get employees vaccinated and are now taking the vaccine to those in low-income housing.
“Literally, we’re bringing county nurses and going door to door at these facilities to say, ‘Ma’am or sir, you don’t have to leave your apartment if you want a vaccine, if you want questions answered by a professional.’
“It’s working. We’re taking it to them, we’re seeing progress,” Dermody said.
One question from city hall was how La Porte could find funding for the North-South Corridor, an estimated $100 million project that would route truck traffic to the east side of the city.
“The corridor is such a big project for us because it’s the opportunity that starts to create new investment in the core our community. We really need to provide an alternative route to get – trucks, people – to the businesses ... that are on the periphery of that,” city engineer Nick Minich said.
Young commented that he works with INDOT directly, which helps prioritize projects.
“Then we work, as a team, with the federal Department of Transportation,” Young said.
He also noted that tools such as competitive grants can be sought.
“In order to do those things, I need to work with all of you to understand exactly what the project is designed to accomplish, how much it’s going to cost, over what timeline,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.