While children continued to take part in programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County during the pandemic, the announcement of a major expansion project was put on hold, though planning continued.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
While children continued to take part in programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County during the pandemic, the announcement of a major expansion project was put on hold, though planning continued.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
The goal of the expansion is to more than triple the number of children served annually to 1,500 by 2024.
MICHIGAN CITY — After being put on hold for more than a year by the pandemic, a local organization that works to improve the lives of children is announcing plans for a major expansion.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County is inviting the community to help celebrate its name change and planned future expansion on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Charles R. Westcott Club in Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.