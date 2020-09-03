INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are warning residents to take coronavirus precautions seriously over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, even as new statewide COVID-19 risk ratings show most counties with minimal or moderate virus spread.
Under the new rating system, unveiled Thursday, La Porte County will start out in the blue, the lowest risk assessment on the scale.
The new county-by-county map, available on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website, gives a red rating of high spread to only Martin County in rural southwestern Indiana.
Seven other counties, including St. Joseph County, have orange ratings of moderate to high spread.
The remaining 88 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections.
Porter, Lake and Starke counties in Northwest Indiana received yellow ratings, while Marshall and Jasper counties were blue.
For La Porte County, according to the map, there were 65 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week. Positivity rates for all tests (not just unique individuals) was at 4.9 percent, an increase from the previous week.
The map is meant as a guide for school leaders on whether to keep students in classrooms.
According to a statement from the La Porte Community School Corporation, the blue rating means in-person classes will continue for all students.
"The Indiana State Department of Health has released an updated system to help local and school officials understand the levels of community spread so that they can make sound programming decisions," the statement read. They will be using four colors, which will replace the red, yellow, green system LPCSC was previously using.
"The released ratings by the ISDH show La Porte County in the Blue. This will mean no change in programming options for next week."
But with the holiday weekend looming, state officials are being cautious.
State health officials blame large gatherings around the Fourth of July weekend for contributing to an increase in coronavirus cases during July and August, and are urging people to wear masks and avoid large crowds during the Labor Day weekend.
Indianapolis officials announced that bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at 25% indoor capacity, but not until Tuesday, as the growth in new infections in Marion County has slowed in recent weeks.
On Thursday, the ISDH reported 1,110 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 96,854.
Four more deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 3,110 confirmed deaths and 219 probable deaths.
State total includes 1,204 cases in La Porte County, an increase of 10 since Wednesday's report, and 31 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 1,103,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,092,59 on Wednesday. Of those, 18,487 results were reported from La Porte County, where the 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals was at 4.1%.
And at Indiana University in Bloomington, officials have asked all 40 fraternity and sorority houses on campus to shut down because of high rates of coronavirus infections, but say they have no authority to force them to close.
Testing at some fraternity and sorority houses found infection rates above 50%, according to a statement by the school, but local health officials said they were unaware of any infected students who needed hospitalization. Shared bathrooms and living spaces in those houses make preventing virus spread difficult.
The county health department has already ordered 30 of the 40 houses to quarantine due to the coronavirus. University officials said they can't order the houses to close, but they urged everyone living in them to move out.
About 2,600 students live in the houses or other forms of communal housing. Testing has not found significant coronavirus spread among students living in residence halls or linked to classrooms.
