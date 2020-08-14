MICHIGAN CITY — When storms pummeled La Porte County on Monday night, toppling trees and cutting power to hundreds of homes, some Michigan City residents noticed something odd in a storm drain.
In the drain near Tryon Street and East Michigan Boulevard, they found a kitten trapped beneath the grate.
Enter three officers from the Michigan City Police Department.
According to MCPD, the residents contacted the department, and Cpl. Greg Miller and officers Bryan Wright and Adam Brinkman responded.
They were able to locate the kitten, then work together to get him out of the drain.
On Friday, the MCPD said the kitten, which was initially cared for by Animal Control officers Julie Holbrook and Natalie Howe, had been taken to Fried’s Cat Shelter and should be available soon for adoption.
Fried’s is a no-kill shelter located at 509 S. State Road 212 in Michigan City. The shelter can be contacted at 219-874-6932 or friedscat@outlook.com. For more information, go to frieds catshelter.org.
If you would like to follow what animals are located by the Animal Control officers, follow their Facebook page, Michigan City Animal Control Services.
They regularly post photos of animals brought to the shelter and where they taken, so residents know where they can be recovered or adopted.
