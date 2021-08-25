NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has announced the return of steam-powered excursions following an agreement with the owners of Bock Lumber Company No. 1.

Bock Lumber Company No. 1 is an 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908. It has undergone an extensive multi-year restoration at a facility in Illinois, and delivery to the museum expected in the coming weeks.

