Steam-powered excursions will return to the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson following an agreement with the owners of Bock Lumber Company No. 1 to use a renovated Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908.
The Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad has donated locomotive no. 818 to the HVRM to add to its growing fleet of historic equipment. It is currently operational and will remain in service, hauling freight until ready for delivery to the museum.
Steam-powered excursions will return to the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson following an agreement with the owners of Bock Lumber Company No. 1 to use a renovated Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908.
Photos provided / Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum
The Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad has donated locomotive no. 818 to the HVRM to add to its growing fleet of historic equipment. It is currently operational and will remain in service, hauling freight until ready for delivery to the museum.
NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has announced the return of steam-powered excursions following an agreement with the owners of Bock Lumber Company No. 1.
Bock Lumber Company No. 1 is an 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908. It has undergone an extensive multi-year restoration at a facility in Illinois, and delivery to the museum expected in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.