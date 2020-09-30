La PORTE — A Michigan City man convicted of killing his baby son, then attempting to have two witnesses killed, will be sentenced in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Thursday.
Brandon Lee Bottom, 26, faces up to 140 years in prison on Level 1 felony charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death; and Level 2 felony counts of battery to a child and conspiracy to commit murder.
