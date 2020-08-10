La PORTE – The La Porte High School Athletics Department has released ticket information for sporting events.
Admission is charged for varsity, freshman and JV football; varsity and JV wrestling; varsity, JV and freshman volleyball; varsity, JV and freshman gymnastics; boys and girls soccer; varsity and JV boys and girls swimming; varsity and JV boys and girls basketball; and varsity, JV and freshman baseball and softball; and boys and girls track.
Admission at the gate for varsity or varsity/JV combination events will be $6. Masks will be required of all fans.
Slicer Passes are now on sale that allow admittance to all sports except varsity football. Cost is $35 for a 10-game pass; $52.50 for a 15-game pass; and $70 for a 20-game pass.
Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30 that allows admittance to all home Slicer athletic events for the 2020-21 school year, excluding tournaments and invitationals.
A Slicer Pass may be re-loaded using a credit or debit card by going to the LPCSC website or at the athletic office. There will be a slight fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card. Reloading must be done at least 24 hours prior to using a card.
Patrons may join the Athletic Booster Club for $60, which entitles the member to purchase an all-sports pass for $50, which allows admittance to all Slicer athletic events for the 2020-21 school year.
In order to control the amount of fans in attendance, per state requirements, all tickets for varsity football games will need to be purchased in advance for $6 in the athletic office. Slicer passes will not be accepted for varsity football games.
Masks will be required of all fans, and elementary and middle school students will need to be accompanied by an adult and sit with that adult throughout the football game.
The concession stand will be closed at halftime in order to avoid congregating at the concession stand.
In the event that any or all fall sports are canceled, the Slicer Pass will still allow admittance to winter or spring sports. There will be no refund if a Slicer Pass is purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.