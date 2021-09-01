La PORTE — La Porte County has slipped into the second-riskiest orange category on the state’s COVID-19 spread threat risk map.
“Our positivity rate and our positive cases are up. We’re seeing the highest numbers we’ve seen since before March and the end of February with our daily numbers,” La Porte County Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners told the La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
The state’s map on Wednesday listed La Porte County as having a weekly 2-metric score of 2, with 236 cases per 100,000 residents last week.
The county had a single day high of 57 new cases on Aug. 26.
“With a 10 percent-plus positivity rate, we are now double the positivity rate in the city of Chicago. Today we had 33 cases, yesterday 44 cases, the day before 26. It’s of grave concern,” Commissioner Sheila Matias said.
Lahners said the county stands right now at 52.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Current hours for the county’s vaccine clinic, located at the old La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte, are from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. No appointment is necessary.
Starting Sept. 20, the Health Department will be changing hours at the clinic. New hours will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Booster shots will also be made available starting Sept. 20.
“Anybody wanting to receive a third dose, (it’s) at least eight months after your second dose of the two-dose series for Moderna or Pfizer only at this time,” Lahners said.
The county’s COVID-19 website, ourshotlpc.com, offers a list of vaccination sites as well as information on where to get tested for COVID-19.
Matias said she has been asked about where the public can go to get tested.
“We’re getting a lot of questions and people are getting really concerned about ... having access to COVID testing. We know that we have the Michigan City Health Department site open, but a lot of people are a little confused about where to go.
“I just think it’s important that we keep making sure that information is out there,” she said.
The free clinic is in Health Department’s Michigan City Branch Office at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City, open Monday through Friday. Testing hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
No appointment is necessary, however an appointment can be secured by visiting www.coronavirus.in.gov, calling 211 or calling the Health Department at 219-851-1939.
Lahners said they have requested another strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health to come into La Porte to provide free testing.
“We’re hoping to have a response later this week on whether or not they will be here and when they will be here,” Lahners said.
Board president Rich Mrozinski said he has been asked if the county could impose a mask mandate on the schools – which county government has no control over.
“No, that would be the school superintendent. We have no authority over that,” Mrozinski said.
He was also asked if the commissioners would consider a county-wide mask mandate.
“No, we don’t have that authority either. We have authority over the 14 buildings and 650 full time employees and 150 part time employees.
“We have spent thousands of dollars on plexiglass and masks and hand sanitizer and everything to keep our employees safe. That is our authority, that is our responsibility and that’s what we are doing. We have no authority over these other entities,” Mrozinski said.
Matias urged the public to continue to be cautious.
“While we don’t want to run around like chickens with our heads cut off, we do want to say, you need to be cautious.
“The CDC asked unvaccinated people not to travel this weekend to try to reduce risk and spread. Please wear your mask if you’re in crowded places, social distance, use hand sanitizer and just practice being safe and smart,” Matias said.
