INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace picked up slightly in the past week, pushing to about 362,000 the number of residents who’ve received at least the first of the two-shot immunization.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that “it’s heartening” to see how many people are getting vaccines. The biggest limitation remains the allotment of vaccines made available to the state, he said.
State officials are already talking with the Biden Administration about vaccine supplies.
"I may sound like a toddler, but we need more," the governor said. "We'll look forward to working with everyone and anyone including this administration that's gonna help us make Indiana stronger.
"And it's first things first and that's dealing with COVID-19 and its ravaging effects it's had on us, and every other state for that matter."
He said he wants Indiana to be "exhibit A" of how to distribute the vaccine.
The state health department’s daily update on Thursday also shows 391 more coronavirus deaths added in the past week to the state’s pandemic toll, which has reached nearly 9,600 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections. The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has declined to about 50 per day after peaking at 86 in mid-December.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 601,937. Another 64 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 9,218 confirmed and 375 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, there were 47 cases and 1 death reported Thursday, raising the totals to 8,972 cases and 160 deaths, according to ISDH.
About 123,000 first-shot vaccinations in Indiana were reported since a week ago as residents ages 70 and older and health care workers are eligible to receive shots.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the focus remains on expanding the number of clinics and creating a smooth process. The state finds out each Tuesday the number of vaccines available that week.
The next age group eligible for vaccines will be between 65 and 70 years old, she said.
Box also said three Hoosiers have died some time after receiving a vaccine, but there is no way to know if the vaccine played a role in the deaths, as all had pre-existing conditions.
The state health department’s updated weekly tracking map labels 34 of 92 counties, including La Porte County, at the highest risk red level for coronavirus spread, down from 73 last week as hospitalizations and rates of new infections have declined since peaking in early December. All other counties but one are in the next-riskiest orange rating.
While Michigan City Area Schools remain in full remote-learning mode until Jan. 29, the red level means La Porte Community Schools will have in-person classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday and Friday will be remote learning days.
The New Prairie United School Corporation will remain on the 50% attendance plan through Jan. 29.
