Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte County EMS officials say employee turnover and morale reaching critical point
- Love's Travel Stop planning to build on U.S. 421, just south of I-94 near Michigan City
- Armed robbers strike two restaurants on Franklin Street in Michigan City in two-day span
- Suspect charged in robberies of two fast-food restaurants in Michigan City
- Michigan City budget hearings suspended as council, administration trade accusations
- Police pursuit ends with crash in Michigan City
- COVID-19 surge may be waning in Indiana, but unvaccinated continue to fill up hospitals
- NIPSCO seeking 17% natural gas rate hike beginning, increased customer service fee
- Michigan City Police report two attempted bank robberies in two days
- Brake fire engulfs semi truck on Indiana Toll Road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- La Porte County commissioner says 'no' to federal mask mandate (1)
- Two tickets for Prairie View: Winters and Skibinski advance to golf state finals by way of playoff (1)
- Hanna mother adds exchange students to family, hopes others will do the same (1)
- One for the road: Michigan City's Skibinski readies for her third and final state tournament (1)
- Seven bridges to be named in honor of La Porte County historical figures (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good luck, hope you medal!
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Great job ladies!
-
Barrie Peterson said:Thanks, Bruce for your research! I remember Frederick Mennon coming to our home in Kankakee Township and pitching my parents to invest $960 in…
-
Barrie Peterson said:Thanks to the Frey family for their leadership in promoting international understanding and welcoming of students.LaPorte County from 1918-192…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.