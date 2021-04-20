MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health has measured its success in helping combat the pandemic by the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine it has delivered. And that number recently hit a major milestone.
The healthcare system announced Tuesday that is has now given more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine at its specialized clinics. As of Monday, Franciscan vaccine teams had administered 115,293 doses.
“This achievement is a tribute to our COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations team and the many different departments across the system who provided much needed support,” said Dr. Albert Tomchaney, chief medical officer for Franciscan Health.
“We are thankful for the hours, flexibility, motivation and dedication our associates have displayed to demonstrate our Franciscan values and fidelity to our Mission.”
The clinics began inoculating frontline health care workers in late December 2020 after receiving supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A few weeks later, the Moderna vaccine was also brought into use. Both are two-shot vaccines and were made available after federal health officials granted emergency use authorization.
“As the rate of vaccinations continues to climb, we are inspired to encourage inoculation in our communities, while continuing the masking, hygiene and distancing precautions that will limit further spread of this pandemic,” Tomchaney said.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana surpassed 3 million vaccines on April 15. And as of Tuesday, a total of 3,785,172 vaccine doses had been administered. This includes 2,191,407 first doses and 1,593,765 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana currently is providing vaccinations to people age 16 and older, who can register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. There is no charge for the vaccine, though insurance information is requested during registration.
To learn more about COVID-19 resources offered by Franciscan Health, visit franciscanhealth.org/ patient-resources/covid-19. To help support Franciscan’s efforts to keep patients and staff safe, and to treat those with COVID-19, you can contribute to the Franciscan Health Foundation Preparedness and Response Fund at FranciscanHealth Foundation.org/covid-19.
